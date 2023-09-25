Finnegan allowed a run on one hit over one inning and earned the save in a 3-2 win over Atlanta in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader.

Finnegan added a little drama after allowing a solo home run to Sean Murphy, but he was able to preserve the Nationals' lead. This was Finnegan's second save in a row, and he's allowed 10 runs (nine earned) over 8.2 innings in a shaky September. He's at a 3.74 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 61:24 K:BB through 67.1 innings while adding 27 saves, eight holds and eight blown saves this season.