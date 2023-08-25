Finnegan picked up the save Thursday against the Yankees, allowing one run on three hits while striking out two over 1.1 innings.

Finnegan entered the contest with a two-run lead in the bottom of the ninth and made things interesting by allowing singles to Oswald Peraza and Gleyber Torres in two of the first four at-bats. The former would then come around to score on a Giancarlo Stanton single to make it a one-run game, but Finnegan was able to retire the next batter and escape with his 23rd save of the season. The right-handed reliever has now converted his last 12 save opportunities, though he's also allowed one earned run in three of his last four appearances.