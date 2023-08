Finnegan allowed one run on one hit in Sunday's win over Philadelphia. He recorded one out and earned a save.

Finnegan entered a 4-1 game with two outs in the ninth inning. He served up a two-run shot to Jake Cave before striking out J.T. Realmuto to end the game. Finnegan earned three saves over the last four days, giving him 21 in 28 attempts on the year. He now owns a 2.82 ERA and a 54:16 K:BB across 54.1 frames.