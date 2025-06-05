Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Grabs 17th save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Finnegan earned the save in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Cubs. He allowed two hits while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.
Finnegan found himself in trouble in the ninth, allowing a pair of singles that brought Kyle Tucker to the plate as the potential tying run. However, Finnegan managed to coax a ground out off the bat of Tucker, closing out Washington's shutout victory. Finnegan improved to 17-for-20 in save chances this season. He's posted a 2.49 ERA with a 1.34 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB across 21.2 innings.
More News
-
Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Gives up run in 16th save•
-
Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Finishes off extra-inning win•
-
Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Battling shoulder fatigue•
-
Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Blows save Thursday•
-
Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Collects 15th save•
-
Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Secures 14th save•