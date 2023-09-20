Finnegan picked up the save Tuesday against the White Sox. He allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out one over an inning.

The White Sox made things interesting in the ninth, cutting the Nats' lead to 4-3, but Finnegan ultimately got Elvis Andrus to fly out, stranding the tying and go-ahead runs on base. It's been a rocky stretch for Finnegan, who's now allowed eight runs over his last six appearances (5.2 innings). Still, the right-hander appears to have a solid grasp on the closing job in Washington as he improved to 26-for-34 in save chances this season. Through 66.1 innings on the campaign, Finnegan sports a 3.66 ERA with a 1.30 WHIP and 61:24 K:BB.