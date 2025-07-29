Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Locks down 20th save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Finnegan picked up the save Monday against the Astros. He allowed no hits or walks while striking out one over a perfect inning.
Finnegan made quick work of the Astros in the ninth inning, retiring the side to seal a Nationals win Monday. The veteran has long been known for his inconsistency, and 2025 has followed that familiar pattern. He has allowed multiple runs in four outings but posted zeroes in 29 others. His overall numbers on the year, a 4.38 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over 39 innings, are underwhelming, but he remains a potential trade candidate for a contending team seeking bullpen depth, likely in a role outside of the closer spot.
