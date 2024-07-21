Finnegan earned a save against the Reds on Saturday, striking out one batter in a perfect ninth inning.

Finnegan earned a save in Washington's first game of the second half Friday, and he was back on the mound one day later to close things out again. The right-hander did so without much stress, retiring the side in order on 15 pitches. Finnegan is up to 27 saves on the campaign, third most in the majors and one short of the career-high mark he established last season.