Finnegan struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his 21st save of the season in a 3-1 win over Arizona.

The right-hander breezed through the Diamondbacks' 5-6-7 hitters on 14 pitches (11 strikes) en route to his eighth straight successful conversion. Finnegan has put together the best first half of his career with a 1.72 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 33:10 K:BB through 31.1 innings, but if the Nats fall out of the wild-card picture, he figures to become one of the team's biggest trade chips given that he has just one more year of arbitration eligibility in 2025 before reaching free agency.