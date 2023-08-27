Finnegan gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his 24th save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Marlins.

The right-hander needed only nine pitches (eight strikes) to dispatch Miami, getting Jesus Sanchez to ground into a double play to erase his lone baserunner. Hunter Harvey got the save Friday after Finnegan had worked Thursday, but it's the latter that still looks like the primary closing option for the Nationals. Since his last blown save July 14, Finnegan has a sparkling 1.47 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 19:3 K:BB through 18.1 innings.