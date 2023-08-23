Finnegan picked up the save Tuesday against the Yankees, working around a walk in a scoreless inning.

Finnegan's now converted his last 11 save opportunities, though he'd allowed two runs over his previous two appearances (1.1 innings). Still, the 31-year-old right-hander's been solid since reclaiming the closing job in Washington, allowing just two runs over his last 17 appearances (16 innings). Overall, Finnegan's 22-for-29 in save chances with a 2.77 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 54:17 K:BB across 55.1 innings this season.