Finnegan earned a save against the Mets on Wednesday with a perfect inning of work.

Finnegan protected a two-run, ninth-inning lead by retiring the side in order on 11 pitches. The right-hander has converted 10 of his past 11 save chances and has allowed just four runs over 17.1 innings during that span. Finnegan has been one of MLB's best closers this season, ranking third in the league with 23 saves while posting a 1.98 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 39:12 K:BB over 36.1 frames.