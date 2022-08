Finnegan struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning and earned a save over the Reds on Sunday.

Finnegan tossed seven of 10 pitches for strikes as he quickly finished off the 3-2 victory. He's now tossed 7.1 consecutive scoreless frames while converting four straight saves since his last blown chance Aug. 9. Finnegan is sporting a 3.12 ERA and a 53:18 K:BB while converting eight saves in 12 chances this season.