Finnegan struck out one and gave up a solo home run in the ninth inning Friday to record his 20th save of the season in an 8-7 win over the Phillies.

Kyle Schwarber made things interesting by leading off the top of the ninth with a solo shot to right-center field, but Finnegan shook it off and fanned Nick Castellanos for the final out to secure the victory. Hunter Harvey has returned from the injured list but has settled back into a setup role, a result of Finnegan's success in the second half -- Friday's run was the first he'd surrendered since July 14, and he's converted nine straight save chances.