Finnegan (6-3) earned the win in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Athletics. He struck out two over a perfect inning.

Finnegan fired off his 12th consecutive scoreless appearance Saturday, retiring the side in the top of the ninth during a tied ballgame. Though Finnegan won't see a ton of save opportunities with the Nationals being one of MLB's worst teams, he's been incredibly reliable and owns a 2.65 ERA and a 51:15 K:BB across 51 innings this year.