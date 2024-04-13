Finnegan picked up the save Saturday in Oakland, striking out one in a perfect inning.

Finnegan was tasked with protecting a two-run lead and did so without a sweat, requiring just nine pitches to dispose of the Athletics in order. While he has an un-closer-like 4.26 ERA, Finnegan is tied for the National League lead with his five saves. Hunter Harvey -- who pitched a scoreless eighth inning Saturday -- has yet to notch a save.