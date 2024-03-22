Finnegan (back) allowed one earned run on three hits with one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins. He was struck by a comebacker off his right foot in the top of the seventh inning but quickly waved off the training staff and insisted he was fine, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The right-hander was fortunate that the comebacker struck the padded portion of the heel of his right shoe, absorbing the impact. Finnegan had been sidelined for over a week due to lower-back tightness, but he said after Thursday's appearance that he felt "great" physically. While he has Hunter Harvey breathing down his neck for save chances, Finnegan appears in line to open the season as the primary closer in Washington. He expects to make one more appearance this spring to prepare for Opening Day.