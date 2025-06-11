Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Saddled with blown save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Finnegan was charged with a blown save during Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Mets, allowing no runs on one hit with one strikeout over 1.1 innings.
Finnegan stepped into the contest in the bottom of the eighth with a one-run lead, two outs and an inherited runner on second base. The 33-year-old closer surrendered a hit to Pete Alonso that plated the runner on second, but Alonso was thrown out attempting to stretch the hit out into a double. Still, the hit tied the game and resulted in Finnegan's fourth blown save of the campaign. In his last 10 appearances, Finnegan has allowed four runs (two earned) on 10 hits and a 6:1 K:BB across 10 innings. He's converted on seven of his nine save chances during that stretch.
