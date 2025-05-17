Finnegan earned the save in Friday's 4-3 win over the Orioles, allowing one hit with one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning. He did not issue a walk.

The Nationals brought Finnegan in for the ninth inning to protect a one-run lead. He was able to work around a Jackson Holiday single to secure the save while tossing 15 pitches (nine strikes). Finnegan has earned the save in each of his last five outings, and his 14 saves is second best in the majors behind Robert Suarez (15). Finnegan has a 2.70 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB across 16.2 innings this season.