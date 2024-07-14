Finnegan earned the save Saturday against the Brewers with one walk in a scoreless ninth inning. He didn't allow a hit and struck out one.

Washington rallied to turn a one-run deficit into a one-run lead in the top of ninth inning, and Finnegan worked around a one-out walk in the bottom to record his 25th save of the campaign. The right-hander has blown only four chances and is closing in on the career-high 28 saves he tallied last year. With just one more game before the All-Star break, Finnegan has a 2.45 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 42:13 K:BB over 39.1 innings.