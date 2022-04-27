Fox (illness) will start at shortstop and bat ninth Wednesday against the Marlins.
Fox picked up his fourth start of the season in Sunday's 12-3 loss to the Giants, but he exited the contest midway through the first inning after he fell violently ill and was seen vomiting on the field. After two days to rest up, Fox is evidently feeling better and didn't have any symptoms of COVID-19, so he'll be in the clear to fill in at shortstop while Alcides Escobar receives a routine maintenance day.
