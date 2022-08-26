Garcia (groin) was activated from the 10-day injured list and is starting at second base Friday against the Reds, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Garcia has been sidelined the past couple weeks with a groin strain, but he's been cleared to rejoin the Nationals after a three-game rehab stint with Triple-A Rochester. The 22-year-old has a .289/.301/.417 slash line with four home runs and 25 RBI in 60 games this year, and he should work as Washington's primary second baseman down the stretch.