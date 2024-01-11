Garcia avoided arbitration with the Nationals on Thursday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The Nationals have been open about the fact that Garcia is not guaranteed playing time this year, but he won't face stiff competition from Jake Alu, Ildemaro Vargas or Nasim Nunez. Garcia already has 325 MLB games under his belt and won't turn 24 until May, but he has been a replacement-level player for two seasons in a row (0.1 fWAR both years). He hit a career-high nine home runs with a career-high nines steals last year. The main thing Garcia offers is a decent batting average -- he has hit .266 or better in back-to-back years.