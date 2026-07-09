Nationals' Luis Garcia: Another monster performance in win

Garcia went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Astros.

Garcia broke the game open with a three-run blast in the fourth inning, reaching the 20-homer mark for the first time in his career. It continued a torrid run for the 26-year-old, who finished June on a tear and has opened July with four home runs, 11 RBI and two steals through the month's first seven games. On the season, he's slashing .291/.322/.572 with 20 long balls, 68 RBI, 45 runs scored and four steals across 307 plate appearances.