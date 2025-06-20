Garcia went 3-for-4 with a double in Thursday's extra-innings win over the Rockies.

The knocks didn't produce any offense, but only because James Wood kept homering in front of him to clear the decks. Garcia has been locked in at the plate for over a month, slashing .327/.358/.525 in his last 106 plate appearances with 11 doubles, three homers, 14 runs and 18 RBI. The one blemish on his resume during that stretch has been his performance on the basepaths -- Garcia has stolen only one bag in five attempts during those 27 games, after beginning the season with a perfect 6-for-6 showing.