Garcia was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Cubs due to right knee soreness, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
The 22-year-old was originally in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale, but he was pulled due to the knee issue. Garcia isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list, and he'll have Washington's scheduled day off Thursday to aid in his recovery ahead of Friday's series opener versus San Diego.
