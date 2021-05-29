Garcia will undergo an MRI on his hamstring Sunday after exiting Saturday's game against the Brewers with a bad cramp, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The severity of the injury and Garcia's expected return date should become clearer following the test. The 21-year-old had only returned to the big-league roster Tuesday but was making his second start in a row in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

