Garcia will undergo an MRI on his hamstring Sunday after exiting Saturday's game against the Brewers with a bad cramp, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
The severity of the injury and Garcia's expected return date should become clearer following the test. The 21-year-old had only returned to the big-league roster Tuesday but was making his second start in a row in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.
