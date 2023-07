Garcia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

The lefty-hitting Garcia typically plays regularly against both right- and left-handed pitching, but because he had started each of the last 16 games along with the fact that the Phillies are bringing southpaw Ranger Suarez to the hill, the Nationals likely viewed Sunday's contest as an optimal time to give the infielder a breather. Michael Chavis will check in for Garcia at the keystone.