Garcia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

The second baseman slapped an Adrian Houser offering the other way in the first inning and watched it carry over the fence in the left-field corner. Garcia has picked up the pace at the plate after a slow start to his spring, and over the last eight games he's batting .370 (10-for-27) with three doubles and two homers. Still only 23 years old, the Nationals are hoping he can take a step forward as a hitter in 2024 despite an unimpressive .265/.295/.395 slash line through his first four MLB seasons.