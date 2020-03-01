Garcia launched his first home run of the spring in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

The Nats' No. 2 fantasy prospect won't turn 20 years old until mid-May, but he already has a season at Double-A under his belt, although Garcia hardly dominated the Eastern League in 2019 as its youngest hitter by more than a full year. His prospect status thus far has been carried by his projectability, but he reported to camp noticeably larger and could be ready to start turning his upside into actual production. "Man, he's growing," Nats manager Dave Martinez said before Saturday's game. "I saw this little, skinny kid when I first got here that everybody talked about. Now, man, he's just filling out, just big." Garcia isn't expected to make his big-league debut this summer, but if he adds some pop and plate discipline to his advanced hit tool, he could accelerate the organization's timetable for him.