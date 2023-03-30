Garcia is starting at second base and batting seventh for the Nationals on Thursday versus Atlanta, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
Garcia might be on the bench against some lefties this season, but he's in there for the opener versus Atlanta ace Max Fried. Ildemaro Vargas is an option for starts at the keystone on days Garcia sits.
More News
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Pops second spring homer•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Slugs first spring homer•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Left out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Stolen base, RBI in loss•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: On base three times Friday•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Takes spot in Tuesday's lineup•