Nationals' Luis Garcia: Held out with sore side
RotoWire Staff
Garcia is dealing with a sore right side, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Garcia did not start Saturday, and he will be held out against Sunday. It's unclear if he will miss any further action, but he will get at least one more day to rest with the Nationals off Monday.
