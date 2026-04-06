Nationals' Luis Garcia: Hits first homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garcia went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 8-6 loss to the Dodgers.
Garcia put the Nationals ahead early, launching a two-out homer off Roki Sasaki in the third inning, giving Washington a 2-1 lead. The home run was Garcia's first of the season, though he's been swinging the bat well, going 11-for-34 with five extra-base hits and six RBI in his first nine games this season.
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