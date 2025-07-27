Garcia went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 9-3 victory over the Twins.

Garcia stayed hot Saturday with a pair of extra-base hits, extending his hitting streak to five games. Over that span, the second baseman is 7-for-19 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI. He'll look to push the streak to a season-best six games in Sunday's contest. Before this recent surge, Garcia carried a .688 OPS through 87 games, but has raised that mark to .708 across 92 games thanks to his strong stretch at the plate.