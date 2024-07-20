site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Idle against lefty
Garcia isn't in the Nationals' lineup for Saturday's game against Cincinnati.
The lefty-hitting Garcia will take a seat Saturday as the lefty-throwing Nick Lodolo prepares to start on the bump for the Reds. Ildemaro Vargas will take over at the keystone and bat sixth.
