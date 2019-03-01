Garcia hasn't looked out of place in his first big-league spring training, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

While the Nats have been careful to downplay any notion that Garcia might ascend through the system as rapidly as Juan Soto did last year, the club has been impressed with the 19-year-old shortstop's maturity, poise and instincts. "He doesn't sweat the small stuff," Johnny DiPuglia, the Nationals' vice president of international operations, said. "The slumps don't bother him because he knows he'll get out of it. He's going to help you defensively, around the bases. He's a very high baseball IQ kid, probably the highest IQ kid we've had here... because he knows the little parts of the game, the locker room part, the bus part, the failure part, the success part, being a good teammate." Garcia, the No. 18 fantasy prospect in baseball, could get an aggressive assignment to Double-A Harrisburg to begin the season after slashing .299/.338/.412 in 49 games for High-A Potomac in 2018.