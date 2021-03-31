Garcia will be recalled from Triple-A Rochester ahead of Thursday's season opener against the Mets, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The 20-year-old initially missed the Opening Day roster and was optioned to the minors over the weekend, but he'll rejoin the big-league club with multiple players sidelined due to a positive COVID-19 test and the subsequent contact tracing. Garcia is likely to fill a depth role in the infield, but there's a chance he could see some playing time depending on which players are unavailable.