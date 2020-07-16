Garcia arrived at Nationals camp Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Garcia wasn't with the team for the start of the camp, but he'll join the player pool ahead of the regular season, likely for developmental purposes. The 20-year-old progressed to Double-A last season, where he hit .258/.282/.337 with four home runs, 31 RBI and 11 stolen bases over 130 games.
More News
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Draws praise for work ethic•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Growing into power•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: To join major-league camp•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Stuck in slump for Harrisburg•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Finally clicking at Double-A•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Heating up for Harrisburg•