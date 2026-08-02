Nationals' Luis Garcia: Late scratch from starting nine

The Nationals scratched Garcia from the lineup for Sunday's game in Atlanta.

Garcia exited Friday's 6-2 loss due to a sore right knee before returning to the starting nine Saturday and going 1-for-4 with a double in a 8-3 loss. The Nationals haven't revealed whether Garcia is dealing with any sort of setback with his knee, as it's possible that the club has opted to hold him out as a precaution with the 26-year-old's name having popped up in trade rumors leading up to Monday's deadline. Andres Chaparro will pick up the start at first base Sunday and will bat ninth.