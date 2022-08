Garcia went 2-for-4 with an RBI-double and a two-run home run home run in Tuesday's win over the Mets.

Garcia's two-run double came in the fourth inning and was the only run allowed by Jacob deGrom. Garcia then sent Victor Robles home on a two run shot in the sixth for his fourth home run of the year. In his last seven games, the shortstop is 10-for-27, with two home runs and three multi-hit performances. He increased his batting average from .277 to .290 during that span.