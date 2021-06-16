Garcia, who was called up from Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, is expected to see regular starts at second base versus right-handed pitching while Starlin Castro (personal) remains on the restricted list, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The 21-year-old will occupy the keystone and bat sixth Wednesday against the Pirates, while Jordy Mercer picks up the start at Castro's normal spot at third base. Meanwhile, Josh Harrison is sitting out the series finale in what amounts to a rest day, but he should be a fixture in the lineup against both right- and left-handed pitching. The lefty-hitting Garcia and righty-hitting Mercer will likely form a de facto platoon, with Garcia starting at second base and Harrison starting at third base versus right-handed pitching.