Garcia went 4-for-4 with a walk, a double, two runs scored and two RBI for Low-A Hagerstown in Friday's win over Greensboro.

The Nats' No. 4 fantasy prospect just turned 18 on May 16 and he's been celebrating in style, posting a phenomenal .405/.422/.595 slash line over his last 11 games. Garcia is still a long way from the majors, but his over performance this year in full-season ball has been impressive given his age, and speed and hit tool give him plenty of fantasy promise if and when he gets to the Show.