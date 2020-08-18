Garcia went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 7-6 loss to Atlanta.
When he took Touki Toussaint deep in the second inning, Garcia became the first player born in the 2000s to homer in a big-league game. He's now 3-for-13 to begin his MLB career with four RBI and four strikeouts, and Garcia will likely continue to see the bulk of the action at second base until Starlin Castro -- who, coincidentally, was the first player born in the 1990s to homer in the majors -- recovers from his wrist fracture.
