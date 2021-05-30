Manager Davey Martinez said Sunday that Garcia's MRI on his hamstring came back negative, confirming that it was simply a hamstring cramp that forced him to leave Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Garcia did not play in Saturday's night cap and he is not in the lineup Sunday. However, given Martinez's update, the infielder seems to have a good chance of being available off the bench in the series finale against the Brewers.