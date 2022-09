Garcia went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and two doubles in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Mets.

Garcia has three multi-hit efforts in his last four games, though this was the first time he's had multiple extra-base hits since Aug. 2. The infielder opened the scoring with his first-inning solo shot. The 22-year-old's recent surge has boosted his batting average to .300 with a .759 OPS, six homers, 29 RBI, 21 runs scored, two stolen bases and 16 doubles through 67 contests this year.