Manager Dave Martinez committed to Garcia as the Nationals' primary shortstop Wednesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Garcia has performed well as an everyday player for Washington while filling in for Alcides Escobar (hamstring), and Martinez confirmed Wednesday that Escobar will be used as a utility man upon his return while Garcia remains in an everyday role at shortstop. Garcia is slashing .353/.358/.471 with a homer, three doubles, eight RBI and five runs with the major-league club this year.