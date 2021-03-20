Garcia has not seen any work at third base this spring as the Nationals focus on developing him as their long-term second baseman, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Carter Kieboom's continued struggles at the plate have generated questions about the team's contingency plans at the hot corner, but at the moment Garcia isn't among them -- at least, not directly. The 20-year-old is expected to begin the season at Triple-A to get everyday reps at second base, but if at some point the Nats decide Kieboom is not the answer, shifting Starlin Castro to third base and promoting Garcia to take over at the keystone would be on the table.