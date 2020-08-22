Garcia isn't starting Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Marlins.
Garcia has been effective in his first taste of major-league action, but he'll take a seat for the first game of Saturday's twin bill. Josh Harrison will start at second base in his absence.
