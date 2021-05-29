Garcia (hamstring) isn't starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Brewers, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Garcia left Saturday's matinee with a hamstring cramp and will undergo an MRI, so his exclusion from the lineup for Game 2 isn't very surprising. Jordy Mercer will take over at second base and bat eighth.
