Garcia went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored in Friday's 5-4 win over the Marlins.

It's the first time all season the 22-year-old has drawn multiple free passes in a game, but he still carries a rough 8:64 BB:K through 308 plate appearances in the majors in 2022. Despite his issues with plate discipline Garcia's contributed when he's made contact, batting .288 with 18 doubles, six homers, two steals, 24 runs and 36 RBI, and he remains one of the key pieces of the Nationals' current rebuild.