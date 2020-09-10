site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Out until at least Friday
Garcia (heel) won't return until Friday against Atlanta at the earliest, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
He has dealt with a bruised heel since Sunday. Josh Harrison is starting at second base and batting sixth in his stead.
